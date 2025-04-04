Martinez

Community on edge after fire erupted at Martinez Refining Company

By Jodi Hernandez

The Martinez community is on edge after another fire erupted at the Martinez Refining Company on Wednesday, leading to an injured worker.

The refinery said its thoughts are with the injured contract worker and has launched an internal investigation. It added that it's cooperating with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

However, many said they are tired of the incidents.

"It's concerning. I am very concerned about it," said Anna Encarnacion of Martinez. "It really does affect me, and it affects my family. It affects my children."

The smoke coming from the facility started when a contract worker was fueling a portable air compressor. They were later airlifted to a hospital with serious burn injuries, per various sources.

"I'm worried. I'm worried about that worker. I'm praying for him and his family, and I pray that he's OK," said Contra Costa Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston.

County and city leaders have since come out, calling the incident unacceptable. The fire comes on the heels of a February 1 fire that injured six workers and sent potentially dangerous chemicals into the air.

Unlike last month's incident, the county said Wednesday's fire did not endanger the public.

"It was not involving any equipment within the refinery. It was a piece of portable equipment. There were no offsite consequences and no impacts to public health as a result of fire," said Nicole Heath of Contra Costa Health.

The county's health department said a hazmat unit will be at the facility 24 hours starting Thursday as the refinery restarts its processing equipment.

"This incident was unrelated to any of our process units and was isolated to the portable air compressor associated with our planned turnaround. The plan to resume some refinery operations continues," Martinez Refining Company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, residents and officials said they are remaining on edge, wondering what they'll see next in their backyards.

"Operate safely or don’t operate is what everyone’s been saying," said Mayor Brianne Zorn.

