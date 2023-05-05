Community Gathers to Remember UC Davis Student Killed in Stabbings

Hundreds of Davis community members gathered Friday night to remember and mourn the loss of UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm.

He was stabbed to death in Sycamore Park as he walked home from an awards ceremony last week.

Friday night’s memorial took place on campus, where Najm was set to graduate in just six weeks. Family and community members took turns speaking about him.

Just hours before the gathering, 21-year-old Carlos Reales Dominguez, the man accused of stabbing Najm and two others, pleaded not guilty in court to two counts of murder with special circumstances and one count of attempted murder.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Audrey Asistio has more in the video above.