Davis

Community Gathers to Remember UC Davis Student Killed in Stabbings

By Audrey Asistio

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of Davis community members gathered Friday night to remember and mourn the loss of UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm.

He was stabbed to death in Sycamore Park as he walked home from an awards ceremony last week.

Friday night’s memorial took place on campus, where Najm was set to graduate in just six weeks. Family and community members took turns speaking about him.

Just hours before the gathering, 21-year-old Carlos Reales Dominguez, the man accused of stabbing Najm and two others, pleaded not guilty in court to two counts of murder with special circumstances and one count of attempted murder.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Audrey Asistio has more in the video above.

Davis May 5

Davis Stabbings: Former UC Student From Oakland Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Davis May 4

Police Arrest Former UC Davis Student From Oakland for Series of Stabbings

This article tagged under:

Davisuc davis
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us