Community calls for transparency over recent firing of Santa Clara County superintendent

Parents and board members calling for transparency in the recent firing of Santa Clara County’s top school chief. They say they want a civil grand jury investigation.

The board gave no clear reason for letting Mary Ann Dewan go two weeks ago but months earlier, NBC Bay Area investigated complaints about misusing funds under her leadership.

Two weeks ago, the board voted to terminate dewan without cause in a 4-2 vote with one board member abstaining.

On Tuesday, in front of the office of education, teachers, parents and one current board member demanded a civil grand jury investigation and the reinstatement of dewan.

“This has destabilized the program, it has caused injury to the students that we serve,” said Claudia Rossi, former president of the Santa Clara County Board of Education.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the president of the board, she referred us to the following statement:

“We are committed to a process that allows for input from all stakeholders to identify a new superintendent who can deliver the core services of the organization at a top quality, maintain prudent fiscal management, an uphold our values of respecting all communities.”

But there was no mention as to why dewan was terminated. But over the summer, NBC Bay Area investigated complaints that while under Dewan’s leadership, the office of education misappropriated funds from a federal program called "Head Start," intended for low-income children.

Part of Wednesday’s meeting agenda is the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Meanwhile, local elected officials sending a letter to trustees asking them to reconsider their decision.