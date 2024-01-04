Oakland community to hold vigil for police Officer Tuan Le

A vigil is planned for Friday in Oakland for Officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary last week.

The vigil will happen at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza, located at 388 Ninth Street in Oakland. The event will be organized by the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation.

During a news conference Wednesday night, authorities released the names of two primary suspects in the shooting death of Le last week.

27-year-old Mark Sanders of Tracy, and Allen Brown, 28, are both being charged with Le's homicide, according to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Price, Interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison and others held a press conference Wednesday night.

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Livermore and Brown was arrested Sunday in Chico, police said.

Le, 36, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours on Dec. 29 while responding to a burglary call at a cannabis dispensary in the 400 block of Embarcadero. Police said Le was working undercover and was shot as multiple suspects tried to get away. He died at a hospital at 8:44 a.m. that day.

Allison said that Le's handcuffs were used to detain "one of the arrested individuals."

Le's death spurred an outpouring of condolences from police forces all over the state and Oakland police launched an extensive search for the alleged perpetrators, culminating in several arrests over the New Year's weekend.

At this point, Allison said he is not going to release any other names of current suspects in an effort to maintain the integrity of the case.

Oakland police, city leaders gave an update Wednesday night on their investigation into the fatal shooting of Officer Tuan Le.