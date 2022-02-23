Computer Glitch Causes False Report of Power Outage in East Bay: PG&E

PG&E officials said that a computer system error incorrectly reported that a massive power outage occurred in the East Bay Wednesday evening.

The power company's website had reported more than 70,000 customers without power, about 6 p.m., in El Cerrito, Kensington and Albany, along with parts of Berkeley, San Pablo and Richmond.

But a PG&E spokesperson told NBC Bay Area Wednesday night that it was a system error and there was no actual outage.

Officials added that they are investigating the cause of the false report.

No other details have been released.