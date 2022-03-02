Concertgoers Rejoice as Indoor Mask Mandate Ends in Santa Clara County

For the first time in two years, no masks were necessary at the SAP Center in San Jose as Santa Clara County dropped the indoor mask mandate Wednesday.

Plenty of Justin Bieber fans or “Beliebers” were about as happy to hear about the news.

Turlock resident Elizabeth Montalvo and her group has waited months to see him and couldn’t wait to sing his song “off my face” without being muted by the mask.

“I’ve gotten tickets like three times, and each time they’ve been canceled so it’s third time a charm,” she said.

Others fans were still wearing their masks as they said they are waiting a little longer especially in big crowds. “I just feel more comfortable with it. It’s just a choice for myself. I’m vaccinated and boosted but I have a choice and that’s what I choose to do to feel safer,” said Michelle Magnus of Martinez.

The state and county are still strongly recommending people to wear masks indoors especially if you or your family are at higher risk.

“If you live with someone who’s immune compromised or older than 65 or unvaccinated folks you may want to keep the mask on to protect them at this moment,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF’s Infectious Disease Specialist.

Whatever the fans intentions, many were grateful to feel back to normal.

“I went to a concert right before the pandemic started so I’m really excited to get back into it,” said Zoe Labinski.

For those who wants to attend a San Jose Sharks game, you’ll still have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a two-dose vaccination. Sharks’ next game takes place on Saturday.