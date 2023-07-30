Concord brush fire leads to road closures, BART delays

Crews responded to a brush fire along train tracks in Concord, police said on social media Sunday.

At 4:18 p.m. the Concord Police Department also shared the temporary closure of Oak Grove Road between Minert Road and David Avenue due to the fire. There was no estimate of when police would reopen the road, but CPD said it would provide an update once the road was open.

CPD also advised people using BART to check the agency’s app for any schedule delays.

Fire 🔥 / Road Closure 🚧 - Oak Grove Rd at Minert Rd/David Ave. CFD on scene putting out a brush fire along the tracks. Please adjust your route accordingly and check the BART app for schedule delays. Be safe! Will update when roads reopen. pic.twitter.com/sf6tWcC3td — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) July 30, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.