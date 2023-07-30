Concord

Concord brush fire leads to road closures, BART delays

The Concord Police Department advised people to adjust their route or check BART's app for any scheduled delays

Crews responded to a brush fire along train tracks in Concord, police said on social media Sunday. 

At 4:18 p.m. the Concord Police Department also shared the temporary closure of Oak Grove Road between Minert Road and David Avenue due to the fire. There was no estimate of when police would reopen the road, but CPD said it would provide an update once the road was open. 

CPD also advised people using BART to check the agency’s app for any schedule delays.

