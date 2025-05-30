Earthquakes

Preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes in Concord

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Concord Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 12:11 p.m., the USGS said.

Some viewers who felt the earthquake told NBC Bay Area it was a quick jolt.

Curtis Baden, a USGS geophysicist, said Friday's earthquake is not tied to any other temblors in the area.

The quake appeared to be on the Concord fault, according to Baden.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

