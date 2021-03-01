Concord Police Investigate Fatal Shooting After Man's Body Found in Street: PD

Police in Concord were investigating a homicide Monday morning after a man's body was found in a lane of traffic on a busy city street, according to a detective with the police department.

A man was shot and killed outside the Meridian Square strip mall in the 1100 block of Concord Avenue just after midnight, police said.

The victim's body was found just off the sidewalk on Concord Avenue; he was shot at least once, police said.

No suspect was arrestd or identified. The victim was a man estimated to be in his 30s, police said.

Investigators were checking with nearby businesses for possible surveillance footage that may have captured the crime.

Eastbound Concord Avenue was shut down indefinitely between Meridian Park Boulevard and John Glenn Drive for the investigation.