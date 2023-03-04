Concord Police Searching for Outstanding Suspect

Police in Concord are searching for an outstanding suspect, the department said at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are searching the area of Concord Avenue and Harrison street for a Black woman, 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, over 200 pounds, with long, black, braided hair. She is wearing a white shirt and black leggings.

She was last seen in the area of mid-block Harrison Street, south of Concord Avenue.

Please notify the police at (925) 671-3220 if anyone has information on her location.

This is a multi-agency search, police said, but did not release any more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.