Concord Police Seek Help in Finding Stolen Puppy

Concord police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing puppy who was stolen from his owners’ home during a heist that was all caught on camera.

The theft of the 11-week-old Malinois named Max happened around 10 a.m. Saturday along Montgomery Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with red patches on the elbows, a dark hat, blue jeans, dark shows and blue rubber gloves, according to police. Surveillance footage captured the suspect ride away from the home on a gold and white bicycle with Max in his arms.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of Max’s whereabouts is asked to call Concord Dispatch at 925-671-3333 and refer to case No. 20-4193.

