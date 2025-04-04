Concord traffic stop, foot chase leads to police shooting

A traffic stop in Concord led to a chase and shooting by an officer on Thursday night, according to police.

At 10:11 p.m., a Concord officer pulled over a car in the area of Clayton Road and Ellis Street. Police said its driver exited the car but then ran away on foot.

During the pursuit, an officer shot their service weapon. No one was struck by gunfire, police said.

The driver got away and hid in the area of Sutter Street and Clayton Road. He was eventually captured by police with assistance from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9 unit.

The driver, identified as a 37-year-old Richmond man, was allegedly found in possession of a firearm.

There were no further details immediately given about the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to call Detective Justin Riche at (925) 603-5922.