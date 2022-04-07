crime

Concord Police Warn Thief Pretends to Be UPS Delivery Worker

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Concord police are warning the community about a burglar posing as a package delivery driver.

He appears to be a UPS delivery driver, knocking on the door with a package in hand.

“In the past we’ve had cases where people come and knock on the door to see if anyone is home,” said Shawn Phelan of the Concord Police Department. “But this seems to be a new take on it where he’s dressed up as a UPS delivery guy and when no one answers the door then he’s going around the side gate and breaking into the house.”
Dressed in a seasonal worker UPS vest, the burglar struck several times last Friday after confirming nobody was home. He broke into at least two homes, stealing people’s valuables

“When I opened the door, I found most of the drawers in the house turned over with the contents on the floor,” said Lynn Inman-Hoffert.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 74-year-old said nearly all of her jewelry was taken along with pieces of art.

“Sad we haven’t been able to calm down all week. We’ve just been so sad,” she said.

Another burglary victim, Kim Bousson, said her house was ransacked and burglarized Friday afternoon too.

Local

San Jose 22 mins ago

2 Dead After Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose: Police

coronavirus 51 mins ago

Bay Area Counties Have Highest COVID Infection Rates in CA: Report

“They took my husband‘s handgun, they stole jewelry and lots of keepsakes,” she said, adding that her neighbor saw the same grey SUV parked in front of her house during the burglary.

“It’s really upsetting. It’s really upsetting and for them to be doing what they’re doing the way they’re doing it, I just hope they get caught,” said Bousson.

The Nissan Murano was spotted outside each crime scene. Concord police are urging folks to be on the lookout for the vehicle and the imposter.

“If it seems suspicious. If the guy doesn’t look like an actual UPS driver, doesn’t have a lanyard with ID you should be suspicious of it,” said Phelan.

This article tagged under:

crimeConcordcaught on cameraConcord Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us