Concord residents concerned after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

A Concord neighborhood is raising concerns after a mail carrier was held at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. It comes just 48 hours after another mail carrier attack on the opposite side of town.

"I wasn’t home and I saw it on my ring and I’m like what’s going on in my neighborhood," said Jeff Steeley of Concord.

Steeley told NBC Bay Area Thursday that he was shocked to see a surveillance video of a police officer ringing his doorbell. The officer wanted surveillance video after a mail carrier was held at gunpoint next to Steeley's home on Salem Drive in Concord.

U.S Postal inspectors say what make the recent incident different from the rest is that the suspects only stole mail and not the keys and thankfully, the mail carrier wasn’t hurt.

“It’s pretty messed up," he said. "I could only imagine what they probably went through. Someone holding a gun to your head for mail?”

Steeley shared a surveillance video with police of a white truck leaving the scene shortly after the attack. U.S. Postal inspectors want to talk to the driver of the car to see if they know anything about the case.

“Our investigation is very preliminary. We have a description that we are looking for multiple subjects. Postal inspectors are investigating, Concord police are investigating,” said Matthew Norfleet, a U.S. Postal Inspector with the San Francisco Division.

The incident is the fourth mail carrier attack in the county this month with two taking place in Concord, in the past two days. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.