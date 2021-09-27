Concord

Concord School Lockdown Lifted After Student Found With Gun Magazine

The student was not making any threats and did not have a gun, police said

By Bay City News

A lockdown was lifted Monday morning at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord after a student with a gun magazine was located, police said.

Police were called at 9:44 a.m. because school staff were concerned after a student was allegedly seen with the gun magazine.

The principal locked down the school and police located the student and the magazine, which had ammunition in it, police Lt. Tamra Roberts said.

The student was not making any threats and did not have a gun, police said. The gun associated with the magazine was at a home far from the school, Roberts said.

Concord police posted on social media that the school lockdown was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

Police took a report that will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors will decide whether to charge the student with a criminal offense. The student was suspended from school, Roberts said.

