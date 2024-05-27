Concord police lift shelter-in-place request

The Concord Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place request Monday evening after taking a person into custody.

Previously, the department had asked residents south of Cowell Road between Saint Francis and Ridge Park drives to shelter in place on social media.

The department said the request was due to “heavy police activity” on Saint Francis Drive. It did not give further details on what initially led to that.

⚠️THE SHELTER IN PLACE IS LIFTED. ⚠️



SUSPECT IN CUSTODY — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) May 28, 2024