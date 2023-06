A child has been taken to a hospital following a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist in Concord, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Cowell Road between Plumleigh Lane and Treat Boulevard is closed while police investigate.

Officers are on scene of a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Cowell Rd., just south of Treat Blvd. A child has been ground transported to Oakland Children's Hospital for treatment.



— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) June 13, 2023