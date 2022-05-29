Concord

Concord Vice Mayor Arrested by Clayton Police On Suspicion of DUI

By Bay City News

Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister was arrested May 25 by Clayton Police on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hoffmeister released a statement Saturday, saying "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. For this, I take full responsibility.

"I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment. I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family, and friends. As an elected official, I know the public expects higher standards and I agree. I have already begun taking action; including seeking treatment and measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In time, I hope you can forgive me."

According to the City of Concord's website, Hoffmeister is a lifelong Concord resident who was first elected to the council in 1997.

