Concord woman speaks out after court ruling on Hawaii home mix-up

A Concord woman is speaking out after a court ruled to demolish a home that was accidentally built on her property in Hawaii.

Back in 2018, Anne Reynolds bought a piece of land on the big island. Years later, she found out that a house had been built on her lot.

Apparently, a construction company mixed up lots, bulldozed her land and built a house on her property.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled the company must tear down the house and pay for the removal.

"In fact, this whole thing has been a liability to me," Reynolds said. "First of all, with the higher property taxes that I had to pay and then, putting up a fence in order to preserve the land. The spirit of the land is still there. I am hopeful that it can be restored to the way it was."

For her next steps, Reynolds said she's working to restore the land, buying and planting seeds. The developer is also suing Reynolds while she plans to countersue.