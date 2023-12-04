The following content is created in partnership with Stanford Medicine Children's Health. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Bay Area editorial staff.Click here to learn more about Stanford Medicine Children's Health.

It’s hard to overstate the physical and mental benefits of sports for children–they are a valuable way for kids to improve physical health, socialize, and develop countless other life skills. However, parents of young athletes should be aware of the risks, including concussions, so they can act accordingly. A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows the number of sports-related concussions is highest in high school athletes, but they can also affect younger athletes. And not just athletes get concussions—a hard knock on the head during any activity can be enough to cause a concussion.

Read on for the tell-tale warning signs of concussions and how to treat and prevent them.

Concussion symptoms

“A concussion has two parts: first, the brain has to experience a shaking injury, and then the person who was injured has to show symptoms of abnormal brain function,” says Dr. Arvind Balaji, a pediatric sports medicine specialist at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. “Symptoms can include a headache, dizziness, nausea, and trouble balancing, and these symptoms can range for mild to severe. If a child is hit on the head and just has local pain, they likely don’t have a concussion. But if a child has one or more of those symptoms after a head injury, I recommend seeking medical evaluation.”

Signs of a concussion can often appear within a few minutes or hours of a head injury, but occasionally they may not become apparent for a few days, so it’s imperative to monitor your child after they’ve experienced a head injury.

And when in doubt, it’s best for kids to spend the rest of the game on the bench.

“During a game or practice, coaches, athletic trainers and parents should identify signs of a head injury immediately and have the player sit out until they can be fully evaluated,” Dr. Balaji said. “If an athlete returns to play before they have fully recovered from their concussion, they are at risk of doing even more damage to their brain.”

Concussion treatment

Let’s say your child has a concussion. Now what? For starters, parents can ignore the far-flung myth that it’s necessary to keep them awake; there is no evidence to support that a person with a suspected concussion benefits from staying awake, though it’s worth checking on them to make sure their breathing pattern is normal. This can be done without waking your child, and in fact, sleep and rest are necessary components of recovery.

Your child’s pediatrician or a sports medicine specialist can outline your child’s specific road to recovery.

“In general, concussion treatment starts with the right amount of time away from physical activity to reduce symptoms, followed by rehabilitation using physical, cognitive, and visual/balance exercises, all leading up to a gradual return to activities like school and sports,” Dr. Balaji said.

While the typical length of recovery for adolescents and children averages four weeks, the healing process depends on several factors, including having concussions in the past, as well as a history of migraines and history of mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression, says Dr. Balaji.

“Before returning to sports, kids should be back at school without any accommodations, and be symptom free, including a normal visual exam and ensuring that any mood issues are being addressed,” he said.

Concussion prevention

How can parents do their best to prevent these injuries from occurring in the first place?

“Thankfully, rule changes in youth sports have made them a lot safer,” Dr. Balaji says. “So making sure that kids follow these rules is so important. It’s also important to avoid head-to-head collisions with other athletes, use proper technique for the sport, and wear the right protective equipment.”

Sports injuries aren’t 100 percent avoidable, but there are elements parents can control to help protect children and prevent future injuries. Buy protective gear that fits your child properly. It can be tempting to size up because they grow so quickly but repurchasing this safety equipment is worth preventing an injury. Make sure your child warms up to prevent strains and tears. Adequate hydration and nutrition are also critical for fueling their bodies and preventing injuries. And above all, ensure that your child gets ample rest and recovery time so that they can tackle what’s ahead of them with focus and energy.

If you have a young athlete at home, there are steps you can take to avoid unwanted injuries. With a team of sports medicine doctors, physical therapists, and trainers, the experts at Stanford Medicine Children's Health are ready to work with kids of all ages and help them perform at their best. Click here to learn more or call 844-416-7846 to schedule an appointment.