Confusion Over Updated Shelter-at-Home Restrictions

Changes coming to the shelter-at-home restrictions include more access to the outdoors and there’s some confusion as to exactly what that will look like.

Brendan Collins is glad the future of his Stanyan Skatepark in Golden Gate Park is no longer up in the air.

“I think it’ll be good,” he said. “It gives people a place to go and exercise without having to worry about getting kicked out or anything.”

However it’s not clear what else will be allowed to open on Monday in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

It appears golf courses will be allowed to open but state rules say they cannot, and the Santa Clara County Counsel says state law supersedes local.

They resumed golfing in Napa last week but with a whole new set of rules, said Vintners Golf Club General Manager Jason Boldt.

“Twosomes only, no carts,” he said. “Playing a fast round of golf keeping 200 yards apart from each other. We closed the putting green.”

Tennis courts may also be allowed to reopen, but there does not appear to be consensus on that either from the six counties.

The Mill Valley Tennis Club says it’s waiting on more direction from Marin County officials. At the DuPont courts in San Francisco’s Richmond District , Sue Chu just wants to play.

“I think it’s great,” Chu said. “I think we all need some exercise.”

As far as lifting more restrictions down the road, health officials say they’re looking at two things: the number of new cases and the number of new hospitalizations and whether they are flattening or decreasing.