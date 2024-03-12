‘That's why every vote counts': Race for 16th congressional district still too close to call

The runoff race to replace Congresswoman Anna Eshoo is still not decided.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is the top vote getter, so he will be on the November runoff ballot. But the gap between second and third place is separated by less than 750 votes, with more results still coming in.

The 16th congressional district is a cross-county race. As of Tuesday afternoon, Assemblyman Evan Low is still in third place slightly losing in San Mateo County, but now slightly ahead in Santa Clara County.

"The elections are not over," Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters spokeswoman Evelyn Mendez said. "We are in our high peak time of making sure we get all the election results counted in time for certification."

It seems most everyone on the Peninsula and in the South Bay is closely watching the race for second place in the 16th congressional district.

At last county, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian leads Low by roughly 749 votes.

"That's why every vote counts," Mendez said.

The winner gets to move on to a November runoff. But with such a close race, political observers are eager to see if the losing candidate will request and pay for a recount.

"Any consultant worth their salt will let them know that a race this close requires immediate attention of lawyers," said Andres Quintero, a political science professor at San Jose-Evergreen Community College District. "Immediate to begin the process because a race this close can be won at recount."

Low provided the following statement:

"To me, no matter the ultimate outcome, the closeness of this race shows that your vote truly matters. Your vote can have a real impact on who represents your community."

Simitian provided the following statement:

"This is an important reminder that every vote counts, and every vote must be counted. I take these things one day at a time. I am pleased to be in the top two, as I have been every day since Election Day."

Meanwhile, the counting of votes continues.

"We tend to see that folks whoa re more liberal tend to come out later," Quintero said. "So their vote gets processed later. So as we continue the ballots we might continues to see that uptick."

Ballots in Santa Clara County had to be postmarked by March 5 and can arrive no later than Tuesday. The county will certify its election results on April 2.