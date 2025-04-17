Congressman Mark DeSaulnier talks Kilmar Albrego Garcia deportation in Danville town hall

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier held an immigration town hall in Danville on Wednesday where many in the community expressed fears over the Trump Administration's recent round of mass deportations.

Many asked questions about the limits of presidential power and how recent deportations can impact East Bay communities at the most risk.

"They live in a world of uncertainty. Everything they do is looking over their shoulder," said Richard Cunningham of Orinda.

The town hall's focus quickly turned to the controversial deportation of Kilmar Albrego Garcia, 29, of Maryland, who the Justice Department initially said was mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

DeSaulnier said lawmakers, like himself, need to speak out on the case.

"I think more of us should go down there," he said.

The Trump Administration has already received pushback on the case by the Supreme Court, which ruled that the administration should "facilitate" the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Maryland man is not coming back. A 2019 document was then released stating how an informant allegedly identified Abrego Garcia as a member of MS-13.

"When Kilmar Abrego Garcia was first arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money covering the ears, mouth and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations," said Karen Leavitt, the U.S. press secreatry. "This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil."

Abrego Garcia's family has denied the allegations he is a gang member and added that he has never been criminally convicted.

The Trump Administration's response to the SCOTUS ruling has caused uproars at town halls across the county.

DeSaulnier told the crows he believes the Trump Administration should follow the orders of the SCOTUS ruling.

"The courts have go to use the powers they have," he said. "And if necessary find federal officials who are doing this in contempt."