San Jose firefighters respond to power line struck by construction crew

Emergency crews are responding to at least one burn victim after a construction crew struck a power line in San Jose.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon on Zanker Road. San Jose fire officials said a construction crew in a crane several feet in the air hit a power line. One of the workers is burned, according to San Jose fire.

Firefighters are waiting for the electricity to be turned off by PG&E so they can rescue the crew.

No other information was immediately available.

