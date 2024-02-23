San Jose

San Jose firefighters respond to power line struck by construction crew

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Emergency crews are responding to at least one burn victim after a construction crew struck a power line in San Jose.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon on Zanker Road. San Jose fire officials said a construction crew in a crane several feet in the air hit a power line. One of the workers is burned, according to San Jose fire.

Firefighters are waiting for the electricity to be turned off by PG&E so they can rescue the crew.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us