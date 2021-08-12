San Jose

New Affordable Housing Complex in San Jose Under Construction

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new affordable housing complex with 87 units is going up in San Jose.

Leaders on Thursday broke ground on the project in San Jose's SoFA District.

The development is being built on Almaden Boulevard near the Children's Discovery Museum. It will be targeted to families and people who work as artists.

"We know we need it," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "We need a lot more great projects like this. It's not just about building affordable housing. It's about building great communities."

Liccardo said as part of the project the city is getting grants from the state that will help add bike lanes and buy electric buses to run in the area.

