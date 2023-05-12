Contra Costa County Leaders Looking to Do Cleanup at Bethel Island Homeless Encampment

No running water, no sewage system, and no electricity. That’s how one Contra Costa County marina residents have been living for months.

The county said the Antioch Marina has been a problem property for years. But they say the trash is now piled so high and the living conditions are so bad, it’s time to take action before someone gets hurt.

Paula Hobson said the place she’s called home for the past 6 years has become a living nightmare. She said the landlord cut off the power, the water, the garbage service and even closed the bathrooms during the pandemic, turning the place into a dump.

“Oh, Lord, wild, wild West there’s no management there’s no owner it’s a free-for-all you’ve got some people coming to stay here thot haven’t belonged here,” Hobson said.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis says the county is now taking steps to clean it up and clear it out. The county is trying to help the 30 or so marina residents find shelter elsewhere. They’ve allotted $80,000 dollars to clean up the property and have given residents three weeks to move out.

“The landlord isn’t providing services they should be providing. They don’t have dumpsters they don’t have a sewage system or a septic system. They don’t have proper electricity, and it’s not even zoned for this type of use,” she said.

Burgis said it’s become a fire hazard and a health hazard, neighbors say the situation is more than an eyesore.

“You don’t understand what this is until you’re here and you’re physically seeing it. The top of that garbage right there is 12 feet high,” said Mark Whitlock Sr., Bethel Island Resident. “It is beyond bad beyond bad for the neighbors, and so unsafe for all these people. And I don’t want to see anyone get hurt period.

The site has already had several fires. Residents said they understand the need to clear it out but most don’t know where they’ll go next.

Burgis said the county is doing its best to help the residents.

“These are human beings that deserve to live in a place that they can be healthy that they can feel safe that they can avoid stress and also so they can hopefully have better times in their lives,” she said.

Burgis said the property owner will ultimately have to pay the county back for the cleanup, which should take place next month.