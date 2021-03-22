Contra Costa County Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Those 50 and Older

Contra Costa County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include those 50 years of age and older, the county health department announced Monday.

The expansion, effective immediately, applies to people in that age group who live or work in the county, regardless of whether they have any underlying health conditions, the health department said.

A boost in vaccine supply allowed the county to open up eligibility to more people, the health department said.

"We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible,” Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said in a statement. "More and more doses of vaccine are coming into the county each week and we expect that trend to continue."

Those who are eligible to get vaccinated may request an appointment through the county by filling out this form or by calling 833-829-2626.

