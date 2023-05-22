Contra Costa County

Organizers Examine Security Plans Following Viral Fights at Contra Costa County Fair

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area event organizers are taking a closer look at their security and guest safety plans in the wake of a series of viral videos showing multiple fights that broke out over the weekend at the Contra Costa County Fair.

Fair officials have added a chaperone policy for minors on the event's last day to prevent any repeat.

NBC Bay Area's Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
