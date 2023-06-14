Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County fire crews warn of lithium batteries

By Pete Suratos

A Contra Costa County home catches on fire twice in less than 24 hours.

Crews were able to contain the fires and investigators are now saying the original fire was caused by a lithium battery charging a cordless vacuum.

It’s the third lithium battery related fire in the county in less than two weeks.

In the video above, Pete Suratos has more on fire officials wanting to put residents on alert. Since the batteries are commonplace around the household.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa County
