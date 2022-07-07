Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region.

In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.

The deal combines Contra Costa and East Contra Costa fire districts and is welcome news to those who live on the east side of the county. East County is highly susceptible to fires and was very limited in firefighting staffing -- one of the main reasons the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced its annexation of the East Contra County Fire District.

Steve Hill, with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said the move will result in a number of improvement down the road, including paramedic services available on every fire engines.

Hill adds a new fire station in Oakley is already leading to faster response times.

"Those crews responding to an incident on Bethel Island can be there in seconds, certainly minutes," Hill said.

Brenda Crawford, who frequently visits Oakley to take care of her grandchildren, called the incoming changes a huge relief.