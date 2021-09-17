Contra Costa County May Recommend Schools Require Students to Be Vaccinated: Report

Contra Costa County's health officer may recommend that school districts in the county require all students 12 and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report.

According to the East Bay Times, a county supervisor expects the county's health officer to make the recommendation as early as Friday. It would then be up to the local school boards to adopt and implement those recommendations.

Contra Costa would become the first county in the Bay Area to make such a recommendation.

Two of the Bay Area's largest school districts are already considering a vaccine mandate for students 12 and up.

West Contra Costa Unified School District said it's still examining the issue but has not yet set a date to vote on it. Oakland Unified School District, which is in Alameda County, said it could bring the issue up for a vote as soon as next week.

Staff and teachers would also have to be fully vaccinated. The consequences for not getting vaccinated are still being discussed.