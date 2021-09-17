coronavirus

Contra Costa County May Recommend Schools Require Students to Be Vaccinated: Report

Contra Costa would become the first county in the Bay Area to make such a recommendation

By Bob Redell

With the governor lifting statewide mandates, many Texans want to know when will they be eligible for the shot.
NBC 5

Contra Costa County's health officer may recommend that school districts in the county require all students 12 and up to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a report.

According to the East Bay Times, a county supervisor expects the county's health officer to make the recommendation as early as Friday. It would then be up to the local school boards to adopt and implement those recommendations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Contra Costa would become the first county in the Bay Area to make such a recommendation.

Two of the Bay Area's largest school districts are already considering a vaccine mandate for students 12 and up.

coronavirus Sep 16

Two East Bay School Districts Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Students

question of the day 11 hours ago

Should Students Be Required to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

West Contra Costa Unified School District said it's still examining the issue but has not yet set a date to vote on it. Oakland Unified School District, which is in Alameda County, said it could bring the issue up for a vote as soon as next week.

Staff and teachers would also have to be fully vaccinated. The consequences for not getting vaccinated are still being discussed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Contra Costa Countycovid-19 vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us