Contra Costa County Opens Clinics for Vaccinating Kids Ages 5-11

Contra Costa Health Services on Friday will begin vaccinating younger children at its free public health clinics across Contra Costa County.

Online appointments opened up Thursday afternoon for clinics in Antioch, Concord, and Richmond. People also can call for an appointment at 1-833-829-2626.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the counties' rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11, Contra Costa County follows San Francisco and Santa Clara County, which began Wednesday. Marin, San Mateo, Napa and Sonoma counties start delivering shots Saturday, while Alameda and Solano counties have targeted mid-November.

Health care providers and pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid also have started taking appointments and administering the children's vaccine at locations across the Bay Area.

For more information r to book an appointment in Contra Costa County, go to https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine.