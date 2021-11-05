coronavirus

Contra Costa County Opens Clinics for Vaccinating Kids Ages 5-11

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Contra Costa Health Services on Friday will begin vaccinating younger children at its free public health clinics across Contra Costa County.

Online appointments opened up Thursday afternoon for clinics in Antioch, Concord, and Richmond. People also can call for an appointment at 1-833-829-2626.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the counties' rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11, Contra Costa County follows San Francisco and Santa Clara County, which began Wednesday. Marin, San Mateo, Napa and Sonoma counties start delivering shots Saturday, while Alameda and Solano counties have targeted mid-November.

Health care providers and pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid also have started taking appointments and administering the children's vaccine at locations across the Bay Area.

Local

unruly passengers 1 hour ago

FAA, FBI Cracking Down on Unruly Airline Passengers

San Mateo 2 hours ago

SF Police Sergeant Arrested in Connection to Robbery of San Mateo Rite-Aid

For more information r to book an appointment in Contra Costa County, go to https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org/COVIDVaccine.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusContra Costa Countyvaccinationskids vaccine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us