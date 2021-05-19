Contra Costa County Public Schools to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Contra Costa County is looking to make it as easy as possible for 12- to 15-year-olds to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

At Antioch Middle School on Wednesday, Contra Costa Health Services, Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa Office of Education officially announced that more than a dozen schools will host free vaccination clinics.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The clinics will be open from May 18 until July 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. People do not need an appointment to show up. The clinics will be open to everyone, not just students.

Organizers say the goal is to provide better access for people to get vaccinated at more convenient locations.

The full list of vaccine clinics at Contra Costa County public schools is available on the Contra Costa Health Services website. It can also be viewed below.

May 18 - May 22: Antioch Middle, Concord High

Antioch Middle, Concord High May 25 - May 29: Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord) June 1 - June 5: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord)

Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, Iron Horse Middle (San Ramon), Kennedy High (Richmond), Mt. Diablo High (Concord) June 8 - June 12: Antioch Middle, California High (San Ramon), Concord High, De Anza High (Richmond), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

Antioch Middle, California High (San Ramon), Concord High, De Anza High (Richmond), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood) June 15 - June 19: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon), Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord)

Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon), Edna Hill Middle (Brentwood), Pinole Valley High (Pinole), Pittsburg High, Ygnacio Valley High (Concord) June 22 - June 26: Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, San Ramon Valley (Danville), Mt. Diablo High (Concord), Kennedy High (Richmond)

Acalanes High (Lafayette), Dallas Ranch Middle (Antioch), Freedom High (Oakley)**, San Ramon Valley (Danville), Mt. Diablo High (Concord), Kennedy High (Richmond) June 29 - July 3: De Anza High (Richmond), California High (San Ramon), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood)

De Anza High (Richmond), California High (San Ramon), Las Lomas High (Walnut Creek), Liberty High (Brentwood) July 6 - July 10: Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon)

** No clinic at Freedom High on 6/5 or 6/26