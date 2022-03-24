Contra Costa County Road Rage Shooting Victim Identified

A man killed in an apparent road rage shooting Wednesday afternoon near Lafayette has been identified as 20-year-old Basel Jilani, of Lafayette, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Police responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to calls to the area of Taylor Boulevard and Gloria Terrace. Jilani was on the ground, and bystanders were attempting life-saving measures. He died at the scene.

"My immediate reaction was surprise, obviously in this community you don’t expect something like that worried for my family and kids. The fact it was closer to home was shocking," said Shannon Murphy, the victim's neighbor.

On Thursday, investigators took out bags of evidence from the home. The homeowner told NBC Bay Area that he had been renting it to a man with the victim’s same last name.

Kristina McCann was one of the first people to stop and help.

"I feel very shell-shocked. I’m still glad I stopped I don’t know if there’s anything we could have done," she said.

McCann said saw another man quickly leave the scene. She then turned her attention to Jilani who she didn’t realize was shot at first, he was slumped over in the drivers seat of his black Mercedes.

"I thought it was a car accident and someone was pulling the car off the road. It turns out he had been shot. And the person I saw was most likely the shooter," McCann said.

Those who live near the home investigators searched Thursday are also very rattled. They said the man who lived there indeed drove a black Mercedes and would sometimes wave at neighbors.

The killer is still at large, but no other information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's investigation division at (925) 313-2600 or through their dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Bay City News contributed to the report.