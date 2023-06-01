Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Supervisor Looks to Advance LGBTQ Rights

By Pete Suratos

An East Bay man made history last year as the first openly gay supervisor in Contra Costa County’s history.

“For many years, growing up here, I never though that’d be a possibility,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor Ken Carlson, who is a lifelong resident of the county.

As the first openly gay supervisor in Contra Costa County History, Carlson proudly raised the pride flag in front of the administrative building in downtown Martinez Thursday.

Carlson had already made history as the first openly gay city councilmember for the city of Pleasant Hill. And before that, he worked as a Concord police officer for nearly three decades.

Carlson said he's seen the county’s stance on LGQBTQ issues change over the years and he hopes it continues to move in a positive direction.

