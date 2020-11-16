Contra Costa County Supervisors to Discuss Eviction Ban Extension

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will discuss a proposed emergency ordinance that would extend a temporary prohibition of evictions of small businesses in the county resulting from COVID-19-related closures or slowdowns.

On Sept. 29, the supervisors unanimously approved adding commercial renter protection to a previous ordinance that already provided some protection for residential renters who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and can prove it. The provisions of that Sept. 29 ordinance are scheduled to lapse on Nov. 30. An accompanying grace period would expire March 31, 2021.

The existing ordinance also prohibits a landlord from terminating a residential tenancy for a "no-fault: reason; prohibits a landlord from terminating a residential tenancy on the basis that a tenant allowed an unauthorized occupant to live in the dwelling unit, if the occupant is the tenant's immediate family member living in the dwelling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and prohibits a landlord from increasing rent on a residential real property. These residential eviction protections last through Jan. 31.

Tuesday's supervisors meeting, again being held virtually, begins at 9:30 a.m. and can be accessed by going here.