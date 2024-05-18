Contra Costa County teachers, office of education reach contract agreement

The Contra Costa County School Educators Association and the Contra Costa County Office of Education reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday evening.

The Office of Education said, once ratified, the two-year agreement gives CCCSEA members a 6 percent raise retroactive to July 1, 2023, and a 1 percent raise effective on July 1, 2024.

The office said tentative settlement ensures CCCOE teachers remain the highest compensated public school educators in Contra Costa County.

"I am pleased that we were able to bring these negotiations to an end. This agreement increases the compensation for our hardworking certificated employees while ensuring that this agency remains fiscally sound," said county superintendent of schools Lynn Mackey in a statement.

A provision in the agreement allows the salary for 2024-25 to be renegotiated if the funded statutory cost of living adjustment is greater than 2 percent.

The parties also agreed to create ad hoc committees to finalize a written document outlining student intake procedures for Golden Gate Community School and CCCOE's special education programs. The final procedures are slated to be completed by December 31, 2024.

The tentative agreement must now be ratified by a vote of bargaining unit members.