coronavirus

Contra Costa, Santa Cruz Counties Fall Back to Red Reopening Tier

By NBC Bay Area staff

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Evelyn Bruce wears a mask and gloves while serving food to customers in Walnut Creek, California.
Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties were moved back Tuesday to the more restrictive red reopening tier as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

In the red tier, some non-essential indoor businesses have to stay closed.

Both counties had been in the less restrictive orange tier for two weeks.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

reopening the bay area 2 hours ago

Reopening the Bay Area: Full List of Counties Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

The other Bay Area counties did not see a change in their tier status Tuesday. Tier assignments are updated by the state every Tuesday.

People are reminded to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands as the pandemic continues.

For a full county-by-county breakdown on reopening plans in the Bay Area, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19reopening the bay area
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us