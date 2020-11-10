Contra Costa, Santa Cruz Counties Fall Back to Red Reopening Tier

Contra Costa and Santa Cruz counties were moved back Tuesday to the more restrictive red reopening tier as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

In the red tier, some non-essential indoor businesses have to stay closed.

Both counties had been in the less restrictive orange tier for two weeks.

The other Bay Area counties did not see a change in their tier status Tuesday. Tier assignments are updated by the state every Tuesday.

People are reminded to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash their hands as the pandemic continues.

For a full county-by-county breakdown on reopening plans in the Bay Area, click here.