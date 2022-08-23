Climate in Crisis: Converting to a Green Home

Many would like to convert their home to be more energy efficient while reducing the carbon footprint. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act makes that desire easier to achieve.

So here’s what you can do to help the environment:

Start with a smart thermostat to reduce wasted energy on heating and cooling.

Change bulbs to LED lighting.

Upgrade to energy smart appliances.

Installing a heat pump and electric water heater.

Invest in electric vehicles and home charging stations.

Get solar panels.

This is a long list of expensive things, so no one is expected to do all of them at once. But check into how to get the tax incentives and rebates that are now available.

New clean vehicles qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. Solar panels will get a 30% tax credit. You can get up to $8,000 for energy rebates; $14,000 is available to upgrade appliances.

But before making that big purchase make sure it falls within the guidelines of those incentives and you know how to claim them.