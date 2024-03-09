Convicted killer to remain in prison after Gov. Newsom's office reverses parole board decision

A convicted killer will remain in prison after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office recently overturned a parole board’s recommendation.

The family of 17-year-old Maxina Danner of San Francisco was shocked to learn last month that Royce Miller would soon walk free after 17 years in prison.

But Miller will not be paroled after all. On Friday, Gov. Newsom's Office overturned the parole board recommendation.

Danner was a student at San Francisco's Lincoln High School when she was killed in 2004.Her body was dumped in McLaren Park.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assistant DA who handled the case is no longer employed by her office