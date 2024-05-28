Convicted rapist wanted by Massachusetts police for over 16 years arrested in East Bay

A U.S. Marshals Service task force on Tuesday arrested a man near Danville who police have sought for over 16 years.

In 2007, Tuen Kit Lee fled his Massachusetts trial after he was found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young woman two years prior.

Lee’s location was unknown for some time until investigators with the Massachusetts State Police came to believe he might be in Diablo, a census-designated place near Danville.

That’s where the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task force got involved, working with Danville police to confirm that information. Once they had, both groups worked with Massachusetts law enforcement to take Lee into custody Tuesday.

“Tuen Lee was on the run for more than 16 years and the unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest him hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family,” said Chief Inspector Sean LoPiccolo, the acting task force commander, in a statement.