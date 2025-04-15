Copper wire theft forces closure of Oakland Coliseum DMV office

The Oakland Coliseum DMV office remained closed Tuesday and may not reopen for months after copper wire thieves destroyed crucial infrastructure, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The office first closed Monday after workers found a ceiling water pipe leaking and flooding the office, the DMV said. The wire theft was discovered a short time later.

The incident was reported to law enforcement, the spokersperson said.

The thieves who stripped away the copper wiring rendered the building's HVAC system and parking lot lights inoperable, the agency said, adding that it anticipates the office will be closed for four to five months.

Customers with scheduled drivers tests at the Coliseum office have been redirected to the Oakland office at 5300 Claremont Ave. For all other DMV appointments and transactions, customers have been directed to the Oakland Claremont office and Hayward office at 150 Jackson St.

DMV customers can use the agency's online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

DMV workers at the Oakland Coliseum office have been redirected to the Oakland Claremont, Hayward, Pleasanton Stoneridge and San Francisco offices, the DMV said.