Pleasanton

Corgi Con draws large crowd in Pleasanton

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The beloved Corgi Con event drew thousands of people and dogs to the East Bay on Saturday.

Corgi Con was back at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. It only comes around twice a year as lots of people were excited to attend.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The corgis and their humans took part in doggy costume contests. While others cheered on pups in corgi races.

Pleasanton Jun 23

Corgi races take over Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton

Pleasanton Sep 16, 2023

Corgi Con takes over Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

The event also featured food vendors and local pet boutiques.

This was Corgi Con's 10th year in the Bay and many attendees said they just can't get enough of the little dogs.

For those who missed this year’s event, Corgi Con will return next summer and fall. People can also hang out with the short-legged pups at ''Stumpy Con'' in April.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us