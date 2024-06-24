Pleasanton

Corgi races take over Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Corgis took over the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton Sunday for a new race.

The dogs competed in corgi races, which was a new attraction that debuted at the fair Sunday. It's the only time the fair will host the corgis this summer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Different corgis competed after each horse race. The owners said they had just as much fun training and competing with their dogs.

Menlo Park 5 hours ago

Inaugural ‘Super Pets Day' event sees big turnout in Menlo Park

Pleasanton Sep 16, 2023

Corgi Con takes over Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

The winner of the races received the title of the ''fastest dog.''

If you missed out on the Corgi fun, you have another chance as the annual Corgi Con will return in Pleasanton on Sept. 14.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us