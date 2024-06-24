Corgi races take over Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton

Corgis took over the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton Sunday for a new race.

The dogs competed in corgi races, which was a new attraction that debuted at the fair Sunday. It's the only time the fair will host the corgis this summer.

Different corgis competed after each horse race. The owners said they had just as much fun training and competing with their dogs.

The winner of the races received the title of the ''fastest dog.''

If you missed out on the Corgi fun, you have another chance as the annual Corgi Con will return in Pleasanton on Sept. 14.