Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate on the Rise in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to provide an update on the California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise in the state and across the nation.

On Saturday, there were 7,682 new confirmed cases and 24 deaths from the coronavirus in California, according to the latest state data released Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate is 3.9% and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.4%.

There have been 17,963 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic, state public health officials said Sunday.

For more information on the state's response to the pandemic as well as related restrictions by county, visit covid19.ca.gov.

