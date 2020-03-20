Coronavirus: Some Learning at Home Tips For Students, Parents

With a statewide shelter-in-place order for the next eight weeks, it’s looking like California students will have to do some learning at home.

That raises the question of equity as not all students can access the internet at home.

Through the California Emerging Technology Fund, there is affordable internet available. You may qualify:

If your children participate in the national school lunch program

If you are enrolled in Calfresh or Snap

If you receive Social Security disability or Supplemental Security Income

If you qualify for Medi-Cal

If your household income is $40,000 a year or less

Call 844-841-INFO for details.

There are a lot of online resources, such as Bay Area nonprofit Khan Academy, which is offering up free educational resources, including daily schedules and curriculum for early learners through high school.

The Evergreen School District in San Jose scrambled to send kids home with a continuous learning plan before schools closed. Some of the resources are available to parents in any district.

The good news is it’s still OK to go out side and play, so long as the kids maintain that social distance.

Some suggestions from teachers and home schooling parents:

Set a schedule – get the kids in on the planning

Change out of your pajamas! Although some say, you don’t have to

Set aside a quiet space

Keep a regular bedtime

Teachers also advise students to read, read, read. And maybe do some math together, as well as cooking in the kitchen

And don’t fight. If it gets stressful, just take a break.