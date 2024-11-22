Costco shoppers camp out and line up days ahead of Pleasanton grand opening

Shoppers are camping out a week early amid a storm to be first in line for a new Costco opening in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton Mayor-elect Jack Balch on Thursday took a tour of the new warehouse and shared photos on his Facebook account showing several tents and chairs lined up outside of the Costco.

Some in line are reportedly looking for popular whisky at a discount.

Some of the "sought-after merchandise" was featured in Balch's photos, including Buffalo Trace's bourbon products Blanton's for $59.99 and Eagle Rare for about $33.

Blanton's, known for its bottle design and iconic horse and jockey bottle stoppers, usually commands well over $100 on the secondary market.

Balch also shared a photo of a limited edition WhistlePig Piggybank Rye, which is listed at a suggested retail price of $299.99 on the company's website. It was not immediately known how much the collector's edition bottle is selling for at the Pleasanton Costco.

Several posts on social media also report previous Costco grand openings in other locations have drawn bourbon enthusiasts lining up days ahead for a chance of obtaining hard-to-find bottles.

In October, a new Costco in Napa generated a line starting three days before its grand opening. Shoppers who attended the grand opening later shared on social media photos of their haul consisting of popular bourbons.

But it's not just about the liquor. Costco grand openings also tend to offer other exclusive deals found only during the special event, which adds to the excitement for shoppers and club members.

The Pleasanton Costco is located at 7200 Johnson Drive and is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 27.