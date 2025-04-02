Donald Trump

Examining the costs of President Trump's latest tariffs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The markets are reacting after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday sweeping 10% tariffs on all countries.

So, what happens now and will things cost more?

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman breaks down Trump's tariffs announcement, talks about Elon Musk's future in the Trump administration, and provides an update on TikTok's future. Watch his report in the video above.

Economy 17 hours ago

Trump launches tariffs, saying global trade has ‘looted, pillaged, raped, plundered' US economy

Trump Administration Mar 22

Social Security chief backs down on threat to shut down agency after DOGE ruling

US Government Mar 21

Understanding impact of anti-Elon Musk, DOGE protests

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpEconomy
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us