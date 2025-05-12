Court gives Sonoma State University go-ahead to cut sports, staff

It's a legal blow against student athletes and embattled staff at Sonoma State University.

A court ruled Sonoma State University can move forward with its plan to eliminate all sports programs, as well as six academic departments.

The university is facing a $24 million budget shortfall and proposed the cuts to help make ends meet.

Many students, coaches and educators were very upset, and sought a temporary restraining order, which blocked administrators from acting last month.

But Friday’s ruling clears the way for the school to end all 13 of its sports programs and lay off more than 60 faculty and staff members, including tenured professors.