COVID-19 Cases on the Rise Again, But Hospitalizations Remain Low

The COVID-19 positivity rate in California has crept back up to 3.1%, and average daily cases are up more than 50% since the end of March.

The omicron variant and its subvariants, which are said to be milder in terms of symptoms but more transmissible, account for almost all of the new cases.

While COVID hospitalizations remain relatively low recent mass infections such as a high school prom in San Mateo may have people wondering if it's just a matter of time until everyone gets infected.

